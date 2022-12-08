Top personalities Pakistanis Googled in 2022

(l to r) Actress Amber Heard, PM Shehbaz Sharif, Bowler Naseem Shah.— Reuters/ICC/File

The top trends in Pakistan for 2022 have been summarised in Google's release of Top Trending Search in Pakistan.

The report showed that Pakistanis have had a wide range of interests during the course of the year, with a focus on politics, well-known figures, governmental projects, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

With the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 taking the top three spots in the overall list of top searches this year, cricket remained the main search trend. People looked for government initiatives and financial relief programmes like the Ehsaas Program as a result of widespread financial insecurity, flooding, and inflation.

In Pakistan, searches for athletes and politicians predominated last year. Naseem Shah continued to be at the top of this category as a result of his outstanding achievements in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Due to the political climate in Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, the country's prime minister, was also sought after.

Additionally, well-known Pakistani cricketers including Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed took their places. Following are the top most searched personalities in Pakistan for the year 2022:

1. Naseem Shah

Popular Pakistani bowler with millions of fans, especially after the recent T20I World Cup 2022, understandably tops the list. In only his second match, he took five wickets against Sri Lanka in Karachi, making history as the youngest fast bowler to do so in a Test.

Pacer Naseem Shah gestures during a match against India. — AFP/File

In his third Test against Bangladesh, Naseem broke the record for the youngest player to take a hat-trick in a Test match. Naseem has developed into a strong player in white-ball. He had never participated in a white-ball international match before August 2022, but in Shaheen Afridi's absence, he has flourished in that captain's position.

2. Pervez Musharraf

Gen Pervez Musharraf is a former president and four-star general of the Pakistan Army. He held the positions of Chief of Army Staff from 1998 to 2007 and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1998 to 2001.



Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf smiles during a business meeting in New Delhi March 8, 2009.— Reuters

News of his ailment was prominent when his family informed that he was "going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning"

3. Salman Rushdie

British author Salman Rushdie, who wrote blasphemous content against the prophet of Islam (PBUH), was attacked on stage in western New York state.

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.— Reuters

Video footage posted on social media showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County, with police confirming a stabbing while declining to immediately identify the victim.

4. Iftikhar Ahmed

Top-order batsman has played for Pakistan in every format, and in 2016 he was a member of the team that played England in England and drew the Test series 2-2. However, Pakistan's memorable game was relatively forgettable as they evened the series in the last Test at the Oval.

Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed in action.— Reuters

He made his ODI and T20i debuts in 2016 and 2015, respectively. His consistently outstanding domestic performances have maintained him in the running for a national call-up.

In the first season of the PSL, he played for the Karachi Kings. He recently smashed the largest six at the T20I World Cup in Australia.

5. Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan's international career initially seemed to just exist in another dimension, but he persevered and worked hard to go through the ranks.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC

Rizwan has amassed a lot of runs on the domestic circuit, averaging just under 50 in List A cricket and 41 at the first-class level. Rizwan and the T20s didn't seem like a natural match, but in 2021, he disproved those hypotheses by having a record-breaking year.

What was typically a Pakistani weakness was turned into a Pakistani strength by his consistency and dependability at the top of the order.



