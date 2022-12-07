What did Pakistanis search the most in 2022?

A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, August 22, 2016. — Reuters

Google has released its annual Year in Search, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan, a statement from the tech giant said Wednesday.

The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

This year, cricket continued to be the major search trend, with the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 filling the top three spots in the overall list of top searches.

Nationwide financial insecurity, floods, and inflation led people to search for government campaigns and financial aid schemes like the Ehsaas Program.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Queen Elizabeth, Aamir Liaquat, and Arshad Shareef also took their spots on the list.

Here is the complete list of all the top trending searches:

T20 World Cup 2022

England with the T20 World Cup trophy after winning the final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — Facebook/ICC

Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup, but failed to get the gold as England edged the Men In Green by five wickets to lift the trophy and become the sport's first dual white-ball champions — holding both the 50 and 20-over titles.

Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka´s Pathum Nissanka (R) and Wanindu Hasaranga leave the field after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 9, 2022. — AFP

Reaching the final in the Asia Cup as well, Pakistan failed to beat Sri Lanka. The islanders fought back from 58 for five after being put in to bat to tame Pakistan’s aggressive batting lineup and lift their sixth Asia Cup title courtesy of a 23-run win in the final.

PSL 7

Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after guiding his side to victory in PSL tournament. — Twitter/PSL

The PSL is a much-awaited event for cricket lovers in the country and this edition was special as it brought a fairytale ending for the Lahore Qalandars. The Qalandars had put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first PSL title in seven years.

The other searches include: