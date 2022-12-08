 
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz put on another sizzling public display of their affection

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have taken their love back to THR's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles Wednesday for another sizzling joint appearance.

 In the pictures, shared on DailyMail, the 23-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham cut a dapper figure as he posed with his arm wrapped around his actress wife, 27.

Brooklyn looked dashing in black trousers and a crisp white shirt, worn unbuttoned at the collar, which he styled with a fitted blazer.

Meanwhile, Nicola looked oozed charm in cropped black trousers and a plunging black satin blazer.

She completed her edgy look with sheer dark tights and a pair of black platform-heeled sandals.

Their latest outing comes after Brooklyn revealed that he had again added to his tattoo collection, getting his middle name 'Joseph' inked across his left arm.


