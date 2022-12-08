 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Dharmendras wife Hema Malini also wrote the sweetest birthday wish for him
Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini also wrote the sweetest birthday wish for him

Veteran actor Dharmendra celebrated his 87 birthday today with his family and fans.

His family organized an auspicious puja for the veteran. Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol posted a picture from the puja ceremony that also featured nephew Karan Deol.

The caption on Bobby’s post read: “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa.”

Sunny Deol (Dharmendra’s elder son) also commented on the post, wrote: “Happy Birthday papa” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Not only his family arranged a proper evening for him on his special but his fans also gathered around his Mumbai residence in the morning. They treated the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor with sweet gestures and gifts.

His die-hard fans also put up a huge poster of him outside his house. The actor cut cake along with his fans outside the house.

Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans


Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans


Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans

Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He will be next seen in film Apne 3 and Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies
Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday

Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday
Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance
Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'

Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' inches away from INR 200 crore mark
Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif shares breathtaking picture from hills ahead of first wedding anniversary