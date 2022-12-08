 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson is ‘little hypersensitive’ for ‘more chilled’ Emily Ratajkowski

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

FileFootage

Emily Ratajkowski has been the centre of attention since she sparked a romance with Pete Davidson but the actor isn’t a “dream girlfriend” for the comedian, said a behavioural psychologist.

During his conversation with The Sun, Jo Hemmings said: “Men can see her as ideal girlfriend and wife material — almost flawless (though she’d be the first to admit she’s not in her rather lovely self-deprecating way) in looks and personality."

Jo explained that the 31-year-old actor will be attracted to "people who express themselves easily" and "are not afraid to show their feelings."

The expert drew her compatibility with an ENFJ (extraverted, intuitive, feeling, judging) or an ESFJ (extraverted, sensing, feeling, judging).

"Interestingly Pete Davidson is neither of these types, being an ENFP (extraverted, intuitive, feeling, perceiving) and someone who may turn out to overthink or be a little hypersensitive for the more chilled Emily,’ Jo added.

“She is spontaneous and lives in the moment, so she is likely to fall in love easily, fast and hard. This free spirit may encourage her to marry someone who feels right for the moment, but she might need to be more considerate if she is looking for an enduring relationship,” Jo added.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson talks about the wholesome lessons she learnt from dad Michael Jackson

Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian says ‘solitude is my power’ one year after Tristan Thompson split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series snubbed by pals

Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday

Kim Kardashian ‘makes sure’ Kanye West spends time with Saint on 7th birthday
Meghan Markle made Harry feel sorry on their very first date

Meghan Markle made Harry feel sorry on their very first date
Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?

Meghan Markle was asked to choose between Prince William, Harry in 2015?
Sam Asghari asks fans to respect Britney Spears’ privacy: ‘Social media can be traumatizing’

Sam Asghari asks fans to respect Britney Spears’ privacy: ‘Social media can be traumatizing’
Kanye West speaks out on controversies in ‘Somebody We’ll All Be Free’

Kanye West speaks out on controversies in ‘Somebody We’ll All Be Free’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release collection of Archie, Lilibet baby photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release collection of Archie, Lilibet baby photos
Prince Harry fully living under Meghan Markle’s thumb

Prince Harry fully living under Meghan Markle’s thumb
Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’

Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’