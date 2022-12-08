Pete Davidson is ‘little hypersensitive’ for ‘more chilled’ Emily Ratajkowski

FileFootage

Emily Ratajkowski has been the centre of attention since she sparked a romance with Pete Davidson but the actor isn’t a “dream girlfriend” for the comedian, said a behavioural psychologist.



During his conversation with The Sun, Jo Hemmings said: “Men can see her as ideal girlfriend and wife material — almost flawless (though she’d be the first to admit she’s not in her rather lovely self-deprecating way) in looks and personality."

Jo explained that the 31-year-old actor will be attracted to "people who express themselves easily" and "are not afraid to show their feelings."

The expert drew her compatibility with an ENFJ (extraverted, intuitive, feeling, judging) or an ESFJ (extraverted, sensing, feeling, judging).

"Interestingly Pete Davidson is neither of these types, being an ENFP (extraverted, intuitive, feeling, perceiving) and someone who may turn out to overthink or be a little hypersensitive for the more chilled Emily,’ Jo added.

“She is spontaneous and lives in the moment, so she is likely to fall in love easily, fast and hard. This free spirit may encourage her to marry someone who feels right for the moment, but she might need to be more considerate if she is looking for an enduring relationship,” Jo added.