 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

NAB decides to close inquiry in liquor licence case against Usman Buzdar

By
Shahid Hussain

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a meeting. — APP/File
Former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a meeting. — APP/File
  • NAB closes inquiry against Usman Buzdar in liquor licence case. 
  • “Under NAB amendment law, inquiry cannot continue,” argues lawyer.
  • In light of NAB's reply, the court wraps up the case.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday apprised the Lahore High Court that it has decided to close the inquiry against former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in a case involving the issuance of a liquor licence.

The development came when a two-member bench of the LHC, headed by Ali Baqar Najafi, was hearing a petition filed by a private hotel.

NAB’s prosecutor apprised the bench that the anti-graft watchdog’s regional board has sent its recommendation to the body's chairman to end the inquiry against the form chief minister.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Ajaz Awan, the counsel of the private hotel — to which the liquor license was issued — informed the judges that a high court’s single-judge bench had declared the issuance of the license in accordance with the law.

The lawyer was of the view that an inquiry without any aim has been carried out for the past three years and pleaded with the court to close the investigations.

“Under the NAB amendment law, this inquiry cannot continue,” argued the lawyer.

In light of the NAB's response, the court wrapped up the case.

Earlier on December 5, an accountability court on extended interim bail of the former chief minister of Punjab till December 19 in the liquor licence case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Punjab chief minister was facing NAB investigations for issuing a liquor licence to an under-construction hotel in violation of the law.

More From Pakistan:

Top personalities Pakistanis Googled in 2022

Top personalities Pakistanis Googled in 2022
Sindh govt announces winter vacation for schools

Sindh govt announces winter vacation for schools
Dr Saif-ur-Rehman replaces Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman replaces Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator
Farogh Naseem confirms MQM-P sought ex-COAS Bajwa's advice

Farogh Naseem confirms MQM-P sought ex-COAS Bajwa's advice
Toshakhana watches sale: Alleged audio of conversation between Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari leaked

Toshakhana watches sale: Alleged audio of conversation between Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari leaked
SC order: Govt forms new JIT to probe Arshad Sharif murder

SC order: Govt forms new JIT to probe Arshad Sharif murder
Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over inclusion in religious violators list by US

Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over inclusion in religious violators list by US
COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)

COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)
Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name finalised for Karachi administrator: sources

Dr Saif-ur-Rehman's name finalised for Karachi administrator: sources
IHC bars authorities from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return

IHC bars authorities from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return
Tasnim Haider gives no evidence to fact-finding team in Arshad Sharif case

Tasnim Haider gives no evidence to fact-finding team in Arshad Sharif case
President Alvi hopes COAS will reduce trust deficit among institutions

President Alvi hopes COAS will reduce trust deficit among institutions