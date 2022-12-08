Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol's performance in 'Salaam Venky': See post

Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' released on December 9 in the Indian theatres

Ajay Devgn reviews Kajol’s recently released film Salaam Venky and praises her performance.

He dedicated a post to her wife by posting a glamorous picture of her which also had a text written over it. The text read: “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.”

He also lauds the entire team of Salaam Venky, wrote: “Salaam Venky charged me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa. My best wishes to entire cast and crew.”

Previously, Ajay also lauded the film when the trailer dropped: “Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It’s going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations.”



Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around a mother who struggles hard for his son’s deteriorating health condition.

The film released in theatres on December 9, 2022, reports IndiaToday.