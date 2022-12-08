 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol's performance in 'Salaam Venky': See post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Kajols Salaam Venky released on December 9 in the Indian theatres
Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' released on December 9 in the Indian theatres

Ajay Devgn reviews Kajol’s recently released film Salaam Venky and praises her performance.

He dedicated a post to her wife by posting a glamorous picture of her which also had a text written over it. The text read: “To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.”

He also lauds the entire team of Salaam Venky, wrote: “Salaam Venky charged me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa. My best wishes to entire cast and crew.”

Previously, Ajay also lauded the film when the trailer dropped: “Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It’s going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations.”

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and features Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around a mother who struggles hard for his son’s deteriorating health condition.

The film released in theatres on December 9, 2022, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes his relationship public with model Tina Thadani

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes his relationship public with model Tina Thadani

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi dies
Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans

Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with family and fans
Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday

Hema Malini pens heartfelt note for Dharmendra's 87th birthday
Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Shae Gill shines as ambassador for Spotify EQUAL

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 6th death anniversary

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance

Feroze Khan isn't 'financially stable' to pay children's maintenance
Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'

Shah Rukh Khan's new still from 'Pathaan' released by 'YRF'
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finalize their wedding venue
Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities

Neena Gupta says one has to be 'besharam' to get opportunities
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' drops further at the box office on Day 12
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' fails to pick up at the box office on Day 5