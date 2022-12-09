 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits 'so much' of Meghan Markle 'is similar to' Princess Diana: Video

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Prince Harry fawns over the similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex on episode one of his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan admits that his Duchess is just like late mother.

"When I got to meet M, I was terrified for her bring driven by the media. The media that had given so many people away from me," he began.

"I just opened my heart to see what's going to happen," Harry added explaining reason he decided to keep his romance with Meghan a secret for as long as possible.

Talking about Meghan's compassion, the father-of-two added: "So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum.

"She has he same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her," he noted.

