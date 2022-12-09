 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's doc a 'dying cause': report

Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts don’t have high hope from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries with Netflix.

This claim has been made by Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole, in an interview with GB News.

“This is all sizzle and no steak; an expression I'm sure Netflix will understand. Where is the beef?”

“Because it is not living up to its billings and if we are just going to be treated to six episodes of them blandly saying ‘we are wonderful and the others are horrible, we are right and they are wrong’, I think that is going to pall quite quickly.”

“We have now just seen the first three episodes. But it is not a good look you know, whinging and whining,” he also went on to note.

Before concluding he even drew some contrasts between the glamorous life of the Sussexes and that of the rest of the world, noting how in certain areas, “there are people afraid to turn on their central heating because they don't think they can pay the bill.”

