Friday Dec 09 2022
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal gifted each other THIS luxurious gift on their first wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Friday and gifted each other luxurious gifts.

On this special day, Katrina got a customized jewelry gift from Vicky while Katrina gifted her husband a swanky car, as per Bollywood life.

The Bollywood lovebirds also decided to invest in a property every year on the day of the anniversary to make it memorable.

The couple is enjoying their anniversary day in mountains and sharing beautiful pictures with their fans.

The star took to social media to wish each other their special day. Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture from the wedding on her Instagram handle and captioned the post: "My Ray of Light.. Happy One Year."


Vicky Kaushal too shared a picture from their wedding and wrote: "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you, my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine."


Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan after dating for two years.

