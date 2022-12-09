 
sports
Friday Dec 09 2022
Pak vs Eng: Why is Aleem Dar trending on Twitter?

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Dar, who is known for making precise and accurate judgements, made three errors in the Pak vs. Eng Test. — Twitter/@RajaImran007
After the third umpire in the first session of second Pakistan vs England Test overturned three of Aleem Dar's rulings, the umpire began trending on Twitter.

Dar, who is known for making precise and accurate judgements, made three errors in the Pak vs Eng Test's first session alone.

Unexpectedly, Muhammad Abrar's delivery was the source of all three of the reversed verdicts.

During the first session, Ben Duckett's reconsideration of Dar's LBW ruling was an extremely unusual occurrence. When the third umpire urged Dar to change his mind, he appeared to be in a standoff with his coworker upstairs.

On the first ball of the 19th over, which was called out by the field umpire Dar, Duckett was caught by Abrar Ahmed in front of the stumps. The third umpire forced Dar to change his mind when the batter reviewed the judgement.

The Pakistani umpire, who has won the ICC Best Umpire of the Year title three years in a row, astonished Twitter users with his infrequent errors.

One user wrote: "Aleem Dar has to change his decision twice in an over. What's next? Aliens invading our planet or Pakistan playing Bazball?"

"It's been a very good morning for Pakistan. It's been a shocker of a morning for Aleem Dar," wrote a another Twitter user.

"I have seen everything in life," chimed in a third.

Twitter users expressed their shock by sharing some hilarious memes as well.

Ahmed spins magic

Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed spun a spell over England, grabbing seven wickets as the tourists were dismissed for 281 on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old — nicknamed "Harry Potter" by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard — produced magic of his own to finish with 7-114.

It was the second-best debut by a Pakistan bowler behind pacer Mohammad Zahid's 7-66 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in 1996.

