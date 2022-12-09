 
Showbiz
Kajol's thoughts on her contemporaries doing more diverse roles than her

Kajol starrer Salaam Venky released on December 9, 2022
Recently during the promotion of her film Salaam Venky, Kajol shared her thoughts over why her contemporaries are picking up more and more diverse roles than her despite of huge contributions to the Hindi cinema.

She was asked whether she thinks her contemporaries have grown in terms of roles they play on-screen. Keeping in mind the fact, that both SRK and Kajol starred in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge but both of them play different kind of roles today. Khan still romances young girls while Kajol plays the role of a mother.

The Helicopter Eela actor remarked that these male actors are largely helping in the growth of the industry.

“I am going to share an interesting point with you which I feel is my opinion on the heroes and it is nothing related to statistics. I think the heroes of our film industry, in fact, feel they are in this nut for a reason. And the reason is that the film industry is a business at the end of the day.”

She further added: “Whatever you do at the end of the business, every hero has to pull in that much to make that film a hit. It’s a huge responsibility on their heads. Somebody asked me this question: You have grown as an actor and your contemporaries have not grown as diverse as the roles that you have done. I think that really has to do with the fact that they are also stuck down the line because of the number game. They are shouldering that responsibility.”

On the work front, Kajol’s recently released film Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy that also stars Prakash Raj, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwala, reports IndiaToday.

