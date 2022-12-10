 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
2022 Trending Fashion Round up

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Fashion is all about style and the practice of presenting yourself with confidence, yet looking classy and relevant.

In order to stay relevant let’s have a look at the popular 2022 fashion trends, most of which will give you a break from the conventional styles

The following trends will dominate womenswear for the rest of the year.

Mesh

Mesh clothing trends are dominating the fashion scene nowadays. The hottest summertime clothing trend is mesh tops. For a sexier look than tops alone, consider mesh leggings and bodysuits. Try pairing your ensemble with separate mesh sleeves if you want to remain understatedly bold.

Feathers

Back in style are complete feather gowns, full feather outerwear, and feather embellishments. Embrace modern fashion by wearing feathered tops, skirts, dresses, and jackets. These days, feather details are also highly trendy on clothing, footwear, scarves, jewellery, and headgear.

Fringe Detailing

The fringe is another hot trend for 2022. You can experiment with wearing leather jackets, dresses, skirts, and shirts with fringed accessories. Alternatively, keep it understated by adding a few frayed pieces to your outfits.

Crochet

Everyone's attention has been drawn to the customary crochet clothing this year. Layer a shirt with a one-shoulder crochet poncho or a charming crochet bolero over your skirts.

Printed Separates

The current trend of printed pieces is perfect for those who favour prints and patterns. To create fashionable outfits, match eye-catching tops and bottoms in your favourite prints.

Fashion Color Trends 2022

• Periwinkle, a bluish purple hue

• Hot pink

• Yellow

• Tangerine

• Chartreuse

• Deep violet

• Grass green

• Lilac

• Saffron

Spring 2022 Fashion Trends

Tops

Bottoms

Layering

Sets

Dresses

Summer Fashion Trends for 2022

Baggy-everything

Denim Overalls

Tennis Skirts

Fall 2022 Fashion Trends

• Brushed wool sweaters

• Faux leather leggings

• Midi skirts

• Floor length dresses

• Corset tops

• Oversized blazers

• White shirts with dark washed jeans

• Feathered skirts

• Fringed jackets

• Puffer jackets

• Knee high boots

