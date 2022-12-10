 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's aides who leaked secrets to be outed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

File Footage

Those who leaked Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal secrets are reportedly in line to be outed.

Foreign correspondent Catherine Philp shared these revelations while speaking to Express UK.

Philip started by saying, “It is no secret that certain courtiers briefed against Meghan and Harry and it is no secret who they were representing.”

“Everyone in the press knew. So I fully expect all that to be in their Netflix documentary.”

Especially in light of how Prince Harry already made references to the leaking and planting of stories by Palace aides, insiders and members.

For those unversed, he made his admission in the newly released Harry & Meghan docuseries and he said, “There's a hierarchy of the [Royal] Family, you know there’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories.”

It also follows a similar revelation by Meghan Markle where she explained, “I realised, ‘They’re never going to protect you’.”

