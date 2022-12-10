All measures will be taken for sustainable peace, prosperity in Balochistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir pays two-day visit to Balochistan.

Every effort will be made for security and safety of people of Balochistan, says army chief.

Army chief advises officers to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir vowed that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development resulting in sustainable peace and prosperity.

The army chief, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the remarks while visiting Turbat.

ISPR said that COAS Gen Munir paid a two-day visit to Balochistan (Quetta and Turbat).

“On the first day, [the] COAS visited Corps Headquarters and laid floral wreath at Yadgare Shahuada and offered Fatheha,” read the statement.

Later, the army chief was given a detailed update on operational, training, and other matters of the formation. He also visited the Command and Staff College Quetta and the School of Infantry and Tactics.

During his interaction with young officers and instructors, the army chief advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the second day, the COAS visited Turbat where the IGFC South Balochistan briefed him on the prevailing security situation in Southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at Quetta, the army chief was received by Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.