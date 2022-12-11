Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was prominent among thousands of people who liked the news article on the new trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary.

Gigi liked the post by Vogue Magazine which said the "couple reflects on the first dance they shared at their wedding."

The magazine shared Meghan Markle's quote: "It was so fun just spinning like a whirlwind."

Most of Hollywood stars and the couple's friends in the tinseltown have avoided publicaly commenting on their documentary.

Gigi Hadid also avoided making comments but her "like" suggested that she admires the couple even if she has not watched their documentary.

Prince Harry slammed the media “feeding frenzy” over his relationship with Meghan in an explosive Netflix docuseries aired Thursday, also criticising his family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana.

The royal family has been braced for the first three episodes of six-part series Meghan & Harry.

