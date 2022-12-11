Qambar court approves three-day physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Swati

 
PTI leader Azam Swati being escorted by Balochistan Police outside a court in Quetta. — PPI/Files
  • Azam Swati was presented before court after being transferred to Sindh from Balochistan.
  • Sindh Police had taken the senator into its custody after a magistrate approved his two-day transit remand.
  • Court approved senator's physical remand after a request was put in by police.

A court in Qambar on Sunday approved three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati in a controversial case registered against him in the district.

The incarcerated PTI leader was arrested by the Sindh Police from Quetta on Saturday, and presented in front of a judicial magistrate in Qambar today.

The court approved the senator's three-day physical remand after a request was put in by the police.

Swati shifted to Sindh

Azam Swati — who was taken into custody last month for controversial tweets against senior military officers — has been shifted from Balochistan to Sindh, confirmed Qambar police on Saturday.

The move came after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) Friday ruled that all the first information reports (FIRs) registered against Senator Swati in the province be declared null and void and ordered his release.

The Sindh police, after gaining custody of Swati from the Balochistan Police, shifted him to Sukkur via a special plane, officials said.

The detained PTI leader was handed over to Sindh police on two-day transit remand by the judicial magistrate a day earlier.

Cases against Swati

Several FIRs had been registered against the PTI leader for his controversial tweets at different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad and Qambar.

As many as six cases were lodged against the PTI leader at different police stations in Karachi. The FIRs were registered on the behalf of citizens.

Two more FIRs were registered against the senior PTI leader at the Saddar Police Station in Jacobabad and Nasirabad tehsil of Qambar.

Apart from these, cases against the senator have also been registered in Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and other cities.

Swati was booked in these cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.

He was first arrested in the case of a controversial tweet in October, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.

The senator secured bail in that case.

But on November 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) once again arrested him for using abusive language against senior military officers, including the then-army chief.

On December 2, Swati was shifted to Quetta via a special flight as the judicial magistrate in Islamabad handed over his custody to Balochistan police as he was facing cases registered at Bela, Hub, Khuzdar, Pasni and Zhob police stations. However, later the BHC quashed all cases against him.

