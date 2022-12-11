 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan looks breathtaking in 'Besharam Rang' first look

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan looks breathtaking in Besharam Rang first look

Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of his song ‘besharam rang’ and safe to say, he has driven his whole fandom crazy!

Taking to his Instagram, King Khan shares a picture of himself, looking rough and tough dressed in a white shirt flaunting his well-toned body, hair tied up in a ponytail with shades. He captioned the picture as, ‘Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM-.’


Fans were extremely happy to see him in a rough getup. The comments section was full of excited comments and it seems like SRK fans can’t hold their excitement.

About SRK working in Pathaan, the director Siddharth said, "Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK [Shah Rukh] looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera.”

Talking about Shah Rukh and Deepika’s pairing, he said, “His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!”

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he stayed in his village for 2 months in his 2-year-long break

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he stayed in his village for 2 months in his 2-year-long break
Karan Johar asks Malaika Arora about her marriage plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Karan Johar asks Malaika Arora about her marriage plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes daughter Shora Siddiqui on 11th birthday with a video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes daughter Shora Siddiqui on 11th birthday with a video
Vicky Kaushal reveals why he chose acting as profession after pursuing engineering

Vicky Kaushal reveals why he chose acting as profession after pursuing engineering
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' enters the INR 200 crore club on Day 23

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' enters the INR 200 crore club on Day 23
Anushka Sharma shares unseen photos of husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shares unseen photos of husband Virat Kohli
Disha Patani's rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Ilic responds to dating rumours

Disha Patani's rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Ilic responds to dating rumours
Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight

Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight
Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary
Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen

Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen
Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports

Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports