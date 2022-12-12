Sindh announces dates for matric, intermediate exams in 2023

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

The matric and intermediate exams of students of classes 10 and 12 in Sindh will be held from May 8, 2023, and from May 22, 2023, respectively.

The examination pattern has also been changed with its approval given in a sub-committee meeting which was chaired today by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari. The meeting was also attended by the chairman of the Board of Secondary Education.

As per the new changes in the examination pattern, the paper will be based on 20% of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 40% of short answers, and 40% of long answers.