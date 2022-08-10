 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Rana Javaid

BIEK postpones intermediate exams due to Karachi rains

By
Rana Javaid

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

A file image of students attempting exams. — APP/File
  • These papers will be held at the same exam centres and time.
  • The postponed paper will be held on August 22.
  • Decision has been taken in line with PMD's rain forecast.

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, has postponed the papers scheduled for Thursday (August 11).

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the following papers for the HSC annual examination-2022, have been rescheduled:

  • Civics paper-II and Sociology Paper-II for (Arts regular and private)
  • Statistics paper-II (Arts regular) 
  • Nursing paper  (Home Economics group) 
  • Fine Arts paper-I (special candidates)  

The decision has been taken in line with the rain forecast released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

These papers will be held at the same exam centres and time on August 22, said a board spokesman.

It should be noted that several areas of Karachi reported light to moderate rain today afternoon as citizens brace themselves for more rain forecast in the port city till August 14.

According to weather analysts, Karachi will see heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11-14.

