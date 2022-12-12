Pakistan's Sidra Ameen bags ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Pakistan's right-handed batter Sidra Ameen. Photo: PCB

Sidra scored an unbeaten 176 against Ireland in Lahore

She scored a total of 277 runs in Ireland series

Back-to-back scores of 176 and 91* show skill and temperament, says Lisa Sthalaker

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded Pakistan opener, Sidra Ameen, with the Women's Player of the Month award for the first time after her stunning display with the bat in November.

Sidra scored 277 runs in the home ODI series against Ireland, including the fifth-highest individual score in women's ODIs in the first match in Lahore.

Sidra scored an unbeaten 176 off 151 balls against Ireland. Her partner Muneeba Ali also scored a hundred in that game, in a record-breaking 221-run stand for the opening wicket.

Sidra's 176 was also the first score greater than 150 in women's ODIs by Pakistan. Ameen made another brilliant contribution in the series at the same venue, making 91* in the second match as Pakistan completed a series victory.

Ameen also rose to 22nd on the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings and is the highest-ranked Pakistan batter on the list.

The Pakistani batter expressed great thrill at being awarded the monthly award. "I feel great to have won this award," she said. "It is also special following my teammate Nida Dar who won the award for October.

"This shows our team has displayed some great performances in the past few months in international cricket.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my parents and to everyone who has always supported me and prayed for my success.

"My performance with the bat against Ireland which helped the side claim the sweep over Ireland in the ODI series at home will always remain close to my heart.

"Individually, this year has been great for me, I have scored three ODIs centuries and all coming this year.

"And to top it off, ending the year by winning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November is just amazing."

"A much-deserved winner," said ICC Hall of Famer and member of the voting panel Lisa Sthalekar.