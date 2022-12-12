Prince Harry’s been wanting Megxit ‘before Diana even died’

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly planned on leaving the Royal Family, years before Princess Diana ever died.



An old pal of Prince Harry, as well as renowned journalist Bryony Gordon made these claims.

He penned his revelations in a piece for The Telegraph and even offered his reaction to the first few episodes of the docuseries.

Mr Gordon began it all by saying, “What you see on your telly is what you get in real life.”

“It shows what I have long suspected: that he has probably wanted out from the crazy cult of royalty since he was a schoolboy at Eton, and perhaps even as early on as at prep school, when as a nine-year-old boy he was forced to pose for photographs with his brother and cousins while on a skiing holiday in Klosters.”

It follows the release of a clip from Prince Harry’s ski trip with Princess Diana, where they were harassed by paparazzi.

While explaining the entire situation Prince Harry turned to Netflix’s cameras and claimed, “Paparazzi used to harass us to the point where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the travelling press pack. That made me feel really uncomfortable from the get-go.”