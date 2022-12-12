 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s been wanting Megxit ‘before Diana even died’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly planned on leaving the Royal Family, years before Princess Diana ever died.

An old pal of Prince Harry, as well as renowned journalist Bryony Gordon made these claims.

He penned his revelations in a piece for The Telegraph and even offered his reaction to the first few episodes of the docuseries.

Mr Gordon began it all by saying, “What you see on your telly is what you get in real life.”

“It shows what I have long suspected: that he has probably wanted out from the crazy cult of royalty since he was a schoolboy at Eton, and perhaps even as early on as at prep school, when as a nine-year-old boy he was forced to pose for photographs with his brother and cousins while on a skiing holiday in Klosters.”

It follows the release of a clip from Prince Harry’s ski trip with Princess Diana, where they were harassed by paparazzi.

While explaining the entire situation Prince Harry turned to Netflix’s cameras and claimed, “Paparazzi used to harass us to the point where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the travelling press pack. That made me feel really uncomfortable from the get-go.”

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

King Charles puts lawyers on ‘speed dial’ after watching Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix documentary

King Charles puts lawyers on ‘speed dial’ after watching Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix documentary
BTS member Jin leaves fans in awe with his new look as he prepares to join military

BTS member Jin leaves fans in awe with his new look as he prepares to join military
Meghan Markle has ‘plenty of ammo’ for last Netflix episodes

Meghan Markle has ‘plenty of ammo’ for last Netflix episodes
Prince Harry ‘bald patch’ sparks rumours King Charles III isn’t his dad

Prince Harry ‘bald patch’ sparks rumours King Charles III isn’t his dad
Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert

Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert
Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’
Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details

Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details
Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William
Meghan Markle’s ‘complete and utter lies’ leaked: Source

Meghan Markle’s ‘complete and utter lies’ leaked: Source
Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc

Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc