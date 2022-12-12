 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘delighted’ to see how his and Meghan Markle’s narrative came across in the Netflix docu-series.

The Duke of Sussex, who insisted on racism claims within the royal family, is said to be hopeful of his reconciliation with his father and brother.

Spilling beans to The Mirror, the insider shared: “Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across.

"The reason for doing this was to share the truth about their lives. He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets."

The source continued: "Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments. But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.

"They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the Cambridges of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England. Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think."

