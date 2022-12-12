Rajinikanth turns 72: Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs shower love

Rajinikanth will be next seen in film 'Jailer'

Versatile actor Rajinikanth has turned 72 years old today; not only fans but also numerous celebrities showered love and blessings over the superstar.

Celebrities include: Shah Rukh Khan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, and Anirudh Ravichander wished the Shivaji actor by writing a few words for him.

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK wrote: “To the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever …. Love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest birthday.

Dhanush, taking it to his Twitter account, wrote: “Happy birthday Thalaiva.”



Meanwhile, the Karwaan actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a post which had a fan-made poster of Rajinikanth from his film Baba. He wrote: “Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Jailer.”

Furthermore, Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Nelson Dilipkumar and Raghava Lawrence among others wished the superstar through their social media handles.





On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is expected to go on floors in 2023, reports IndiaToday.