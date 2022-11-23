 
sports
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

PCB announces PSL 2023 Draft date

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

The logo of the Pakistan Super League Draft 2023. — Twitter/File
The logo of the Pakistan Super League Draft 2023. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place on December 15 in the provincial capital.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that retentions were finalised by the franchises.

Like last season, each of the six franchises will have the Right to Match Card that will allow them to select any player released from their roster during the draft.

Here is a look at all the squads after retention:

Islamabad United:

  • Shadab Khan (Platinum).
  • Asif Ali (Brand Ambassador) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Diamond).
  • Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali (Gold).
  • Colin Munro and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Karachi Kings:

  • Haider Ali (Platinum).
  • Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik (Diamond).
  • Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza and Sharjeel Khan (Silver).
  • Qasim Akram (Emerging).

Lahore Qalandars:

  • Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum).
  • Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador) and David Wiese (Diamond).
  • Abdullah Shafique (Gold).
  • Harry Brook and Kamran Ghulam (Silver).
  • Zaman Khan (Emerging).

Multan Sultans:

  • Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum).
  • Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood (Diamond).
  • Shahnawaz Dahani (Brand Ambassador) and Tim David (Gold).
  • Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah (Emerging).

Peshawar Zalmi:

  • Babar Azam (Platinum).
  • Sherfane Rutherford and Wahab Riaz (Diamond).
  • Mohammad Haris (Gold).
  • Aamir Jamal (Brand Ambassador),
  • Salman Irshad and Tom-Kohler Cadmore (Silver).

Quetta Gladiators:

  • Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum).
  • Iftikhar Ahmed and Jason Roy (Diamond).
  • Mohammad Hasnain and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Gold).
  • Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal (Mentor) and Will Smeed (Silver).

Pick order for draft

The PCB has already revealed the pick order for the draft, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick.

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will have second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make the sixth pick.

The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool.

PSL 8 is scheduled from February 9 to March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Lahore Qalandars will defend their title. 

More From Sports:

Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1

Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1
Stuttering Croatia held by Morocco in goalless stalemate

Stuttering Croatia held by Morocco in goalless stalemate
Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit
England's Buttler unfazed by ODI whitewash in Australia

England's Buttler unfazed by ODI whitewash in Australia
Babar Azam drops one spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

Babar Azam drops one spot in latest ICC T20I rankings
Sania Mirza rocks hot pink co-ord set in new Instagram photo

Sania Mirza rocks hot pink co-ord set in new Instagram photo
PHF official laments Pakistan hockey's deterioration, lack of funding

PHF official laments Pakistan hockey's deterioration, lack of funding
Manchester United owners consider selling club

Manchester United owners consider selling club
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to part ways with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to part ways with immediate effect
Pakistanis rejoice over Saudi Arabia’s victory against Argentina in World Cup

Pakistanis rejoice over Saudi Arabia’s victory against Argentina in World Cup
Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup

Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup
Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener