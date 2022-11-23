PCB announces PSL 2023 Draft date

The logo of the Pakistan Super League Draft 2023. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: The draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place on December 15 in the provincial capital.



Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that retentions were finalised by the franchises.



Like last season, each of the six franchises will have the Right to Match Card that will allow them to select any player released from their roster during the draft.

Here is a look at all the squads after retention:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (Platinum).

Asif Ali (Brand Ambassador) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Diamond).

Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali (Gold).

Colin Munro and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Karachi Kings:

Haider Ali (Platinum).

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik (Diamond).

Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza and Sharjeel Khan (Silver).

Qasim Akram (Emerging).

Lahore Qalandars:

Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum).

Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador) and David Wiese (Diamond).

Abdullah Shafique (Gold).

Harry Brook and Kamran Ghulam (Silver).

Zaman Khan (Emerging).

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum).

Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood (Diamond).

Shahnawaz Dahani (Brand Ambassador) and Tim David (Gold).

Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah (Emerging).

Peshawar Zalmi:

Babar Azam (Platinum).

Sherfane Rutherford and Wahab Riaz (Diamond).

Mohammad Haris (Gold).

Aamir Jamal (Brand Ambassador),

Salman Irshad and Tom-Kohler Cadmore (Silver).

Quetta Gladiators:

Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum).

Iftikhar Ahmed and Jason Roy (Diamond).

Mohammad Hasnain and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Gold).

Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal (Mentor) and Will Smeed (Silver).

Pick order for draft

The PCB has already revealed the pick order for the draft, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick.

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will have second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make the sixth pick.

The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool.

PSL 8 is scheduled from February 9 to March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Lahore Qalandars will defend their title.