Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Hrithik Roshan revealed that he had problems with his spine and doctors told him that he can't dance

Recently, Hrithik Roshan spoke about his childhood, also revealed that he had a bad stammer at young age.

While recalling his childhood days, Roshan added: “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends, or girlfriends. I was very shy, and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful…on top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor.”

“There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘you cannot dance’. I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relive that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatizing.”

He further thanked God for giving him these problems as they made him come out much stronger.

“Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learnt perseverance and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night. When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. He further has Fighter coming up along with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.