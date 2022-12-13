 
Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

AIma Baig talks about her song Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha and feels associated with it
Aima Baig's new single Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is out now and she seems really heartbroken in the music video.

Aima has been through a lot in these past few days. She has seen the worse after her breakup with Shehbaz Shigri and after her release of the new song ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha’, she has spoken a little about her heartbreak and healing.

In a clip shared by Galaxy Lollywood, she is talking about the song and also stating that how she was heartbroken before, but now she has healed. She also added that after every heartbreak, one needs some time to get over it.


Moreover she said Kaifi Khalil’s songs have played a huge part in her healing. She said his song Kahani Suno 2.0 was exactly what she was thinking and it seemed like the song was speaking to her.

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, rendition of Kaifi Khalil’s original song ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ is out in Aima Baig’s voice.

