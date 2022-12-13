 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

File Footage

Beyoncé is trying her best to create safe space for her dancers and crew during rehearsals of her upcoming tour.

The Break My Soul singer wants her staff to prep for the concerts with focus as the shows require intense choreography.

A source spilled to The Sun the details of the superstar’s show which will have firm no drugs or no booze policy with each team member having access to mental health support.

“Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober,” the insider said. “There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”

“She is also carrying out #MeToo checks with the dancers, band and crew with hopes doing so will make the tour a safe and friendly work environment,” the source added.

“As touring can be mentally gruelling, her new team will also have access to mental-health support while on the road.

“She knows people are happiest when they know their well-being is fulfilled and wants to use what she has learned in the business to lead by example,” the outlet shared.


More From Entertainment:

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas
Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?

Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?
Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket

Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket
Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood

Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood
Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle
Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post
Twitter safety chief uncertain over Kanye West permanent ban

Twitter safety chief uncertain over Kanye West permanent ban
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have ‘no invitation’ to King Charles III coronation
Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival

Dua Lipa invited to next summer's Hay Festival
Fern Britton shares cryptic post about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid ongoing 'drama'

Fern Britton shares cryptic post about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid ongoing 'drama'