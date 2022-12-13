 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days 

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 2.1 crore on its 25th day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 2.1 crore on its 25th day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 211.9 crore in 25 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to continue running in the theatres for at least a week more.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

