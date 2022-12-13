 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed in a recent interview that he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty after the huge success of his recent film, Kantara, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Nawazuddin shared that he is jealous of Rishabh; however, he clarified that it is not the kind of jealousy that he feels. Rather, he is jealous because of the good work that he is doing.

Nawazuddin said, "The entire country saw Risabh and is shocked. He did not promote it or anything, he slipped in quietly and broke all impressed one and all. If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy (crops in) and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires."

He further added, "Of course jealousy. It happens, because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films

Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films
Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film
Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster

Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster
Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon
Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home

Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home
Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'

Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old
Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video

Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video