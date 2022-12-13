Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed in a recent interview that he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty after the huge success of his recent film, Kantara, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Nawazuddin shared that he is jealous of Rishabh; however, he clarified that it is not the kind of jealousy that he feels. Rather, he is jealous because of the good work that he is doing.

Nawazuddin said, "The entire country saw Risabh and is shocked. He did not promote it or anything, he slipped in quietly and broke all impressed one and all. If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy (crops in) and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires."

He further added, "Of course jealousy. It happens, because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person.