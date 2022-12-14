 
sports
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
AFP

Cricket great Andrew Flintoff injured in Top Gear accident: reports

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff is seen before the race at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain on July 3, 2022. — Reuters
LONDON: English cricket legend Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after an accident while filming for the popular BBC television show "Top Gear", British media reports said.

The 45-year-old was given medical care at the scene before being transferred to the hospital, the BBC news website said, adding that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the programme's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, south of London.

Flintoff, a celebrated all-rounder better known as "Freddie", played 79 Tests for England before retiring from cricket aged 32.

He has gone on to have a career in television including co-presenting the hit motorshow Top Gear.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning (Tuesday) with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson said, according to the BBC and Sky.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

During his cricket career, Flintoff played a pivotal role in England winning the Ashes in 2005 and 2009.

