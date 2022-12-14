President Alvi meets PML-N ministers, discusses political matters

President Dr Arif Alvi meets Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar at the President's House on December 14, 2022. — APP

President and ministers discuss economic and political situation.

Legislative matters also come under discussion.

Dar also met president to discuss various matters at hand.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday met Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the President's House.

Conversation during the meeting revolved around the country's economic and political situation, while legislative matters were also discussed.

The meeting came ahead of the president's departure to Lahore to meet with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to hold consultations regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, too, spoke about his meeting with Dr Alvi — a few days ago — in which the latter suggested holding talks between the leadership of the PTI and the coalition government led by the PML-N.

He added that the president, however, has been informed that the government will not hold talks on conditions.

The finance czar reiterated that early polls seem impossible and will be held as per the schedule.

Dar also held back-to-back meetings with President Alvi to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country including the dissolution of assemblies.