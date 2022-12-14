 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

President Alvi meets PML-N ministers, discusses political matters

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi meets Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar at the Presidents House on December 14, 2022. — APP
President Dr Arif Alvi meets Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar at the President's House on December 14, 2022. — APP

  • President and ministers discuss economic and political situation.
  • Legislative matters also come under discussion.
  • Dar also met president to discuss various matters at hand.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday met Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at the President's House.

Conversation during the meeting revolved around the country's economic and political situation, while legislative matters were also discussed.

The meeting came ahead of the president's departure to Lahore to meet with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to hold consultations regarding the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, too, spoke about his meeting with Dr Alvi — a few days ago — in which the latter suggested holding talks between the leadership of the PTI and the coalition government led by the PML-N.

He added that the president, however, has been informed that the government will not hold talks on conditions.

The finance czar reiterated that early polls seem impossible and will be held as per the schedule.

Dar also held back-to-back meetings with President Alvi to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country including the dissolution of assemblies.

More From Pakistan:

Controlling smog: LHC directs closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm in Lahore

Controlling smog: LHC directs closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm in Lahore
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon touches down in Islamabad for two-day visit

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon touches down in Islamabad for two-day visit
ECP rejects plea seeking disqualification of PPP MPA Faryal Talpur

ECP rejects plea seeking disqualification of PPP MPA Faryal Talpur
Final round of consultation: Arif Alvi to meet Imran Khan regarding dissolution of assemblies

Final round of consultation: Arif Alvi to meet Imran Khan regarding dissolution of assemblies
India has become a rogue state, says Hina Rabbani Khar in hard-hitting presser

India has become a rogue state, says Hina Rabbani Khar in hard-hitting presser
Akhtar Mengal warns of parting ways with coalition govt over Foreign Investment Act

Akhtar Mengal warns of parting ways with coalition govt over Foreign Investment Act
Majority of PTI leadership unhappy with Imran’s intention to dissolve Punjab Assembly first: report

Majority of PTI leadership unhappy with Imran’s intention to dissolve Punjab Assembly first: report
Former KP minister's house attacked, once again

Former KP minister's house attacked, once again
India bans Pakistan-based Vidly TV for exposing Hindutva extremism

India bans Pakistan-based Vidly TV for exposing Hindutva extremism
PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment to eradicate all forms of polio from Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reiterates commitment to eradicate all forms of polio from Pakistan
Punjab Assembly to be dissolved in December; PML-Q informed: Imran Khan

Punjab Assembly to be dissolved in December; PML-Q informed: Imran Khan
No one wants Afghanistan to become terrorists’ launching pad: FM Bilawal

No one wants Afghanistan to become terrorists’ launching pad: FM Bilawal