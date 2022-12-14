Kate Middleton stuns royal fans with recycled fashion look: DETAILS

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William released their family Christmas card featuring their adorable kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, but it’s the Princess of Wales’ style that has royal fans talking.



The Wales’ cheery Christmas card for this year, taken by Matt Porteous, features the family of five walking hand-in-hand at their country home Anmer Hall, Norfolk, and while all five appear positively beaming, Kate’s broderie anglaise blouse seemed to steal the show.

According to OK! Magazine, the Princess of Wales’ attire featured classic skinny jeans paired with the gorgeous M.i.H Jeans top which, as per hawkeyed royal fans, she has rocked more than once before!

Kate was first seen in the cream needlework top at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, where she paired it with camel coloured Massimo Dutti trousers. She then brought the shirt out of her closet again in 2020 during a Zoom call alongside husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales’ skinny jeans were also the point of discussion in their social media comments section, with one royal fan commenting, “If Kate says skinny jeans are still in style, then I’m in!”