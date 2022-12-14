 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans with recycled fashion look: DETAILS

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William released their family Christmas card featuring their adorable kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, but it’s the Princess of Wales’ style that has royal fans talking.

The Wales’ cheery Christmas card for this year, taken by Matt Porteous, features the family of five walking hand-in-hand at their country home Anmer Hall, Norfolk, and while all five appear positively beaming, Kate’s broderie anglaise blouse seemed to steal the show.

According to OK! Magazine, the Princess of Wales’ attire featured classic skinny jeans paired with the gorgeous M.i.H Jeans top which, as per hawkeyed royal fans, she has rocked more than once before!

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans with recycled fashion look: DETAILS

Kate was first seen in the cream needlework top at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, where she paired it with camel coloured Massimo Dutti trousers. She then brought the shirt out of her closet again in 2020 during a Zoom call alongside husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales’ skinny jeans were also the point of discussion in their social media comments section, with one royal fan commenting, “If Kate says skinny jeans are still in style, then I’m in!” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle casted ‘spell over Prince Harry’, says the Duke’s ex-girlfriend

Meghan Markle casted ‘spell over Prince Harry’, says the Duke’s ex-girlfriend
Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn
Jennifer Aniston hosts party for 'old guard of Hollywood' at Bel Air home

Jennifer Aniston hosts party for 'old guard of Hollywood' at Bel Air home
Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face
Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas

Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas
Prince William, Harry’s relationship is ‘over’ after Netflix bomb

Prince William, Harry’s relationship is ‘over’ after Netflix bomb
Meghan Markle dubbed the ‘real royal’: ‘She was truly born a Queen’

Meghan Markle dubbed the ‘real royal’: ‘She was truly born a Queen’
Jennifer Lopez wants to make new Christmas traditions with hubby Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wants to make new Christmas traditions with hubby Ben Affleck
Prince Harry prepares for another Oprah-style interview with US TV

Prince Harry prepares for another Oprah-style interview with US TV
Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ embraces French life in new season

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ embraces French life in new season