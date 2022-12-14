 
Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai

Vivek Oberoi refused to answer a question about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai in a recent interview and stated that he won't talk about it as it is 'done and dusted', as reported by Hindustan Times.

When asked about making his relationship with Aishwarya Rai public, Vivek said that he won't answer the question as that matter is now done and dusted; however, he advised the youth to not do what he did as that would ruin their career.

Vivek said, "Not that I am going to answer this question because it's done and dusted."

He further added, "But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your hundred per cent, don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career.”

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai dated each other before they parted ways in 2003.

