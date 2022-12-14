 
Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta reveals the cons of being Viv Richards and Neena Gupta's daughter 

Masaba Gupta revealed in a recent interview that being Neena Gupta and Viv Richards' daughter went against her most of the time and shared the struggles she had to go through because of her parent, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Masaba shared that being Viv Richards and Neena Gupta's daughter undermines her achievements as people think that all her achievements are due to her parent's support and she has more doors open for her than other people.

Masaba said, "I think 70% of the time it has helped me, and 30% of the time it’s gone against me. And the reason it has gone against me is because I think that every time I do a bunch of things people think, ‘Oh, she has so much support from her parents financially’, or they think I have more doors open for me than other people.”

Masaba works as a fashion designer and also acted in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

