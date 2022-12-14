 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set to set screen on fire

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for Luv Ranjans next
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor's next untitled film has finally unraveled itself today and the teaser shows Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor being wrapped up in a love story.

However, the teaser has a twist where they both look like they are in love, but they actually are not. Shraddha also took to her Instagram yesterday to share the teaser poster. Fans have been going crazy in the comments section since it is the first time they will be working together.

Shraddha was seen in Bhediya last in special appearance. Whereas Ranbir was seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranbir also spoke about his character at Red Sea International Film Festival. He said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." The audience cheered him on to prove that he isn’t right. 

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' title reveal

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta reveals the cons of being Viv Richards and Neena Gupta's daughter

Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet

Kaifi Khalil leave Ahsan Khan awestruck with his voice

Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 26 days

Lords of Lockdown will be presented at Rotterdam International Film Festival

Pasoori becomes 'most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify

Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup

Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha

Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'

