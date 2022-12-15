Vicky Kaushal talks about essaying a comic role, says 'there is a pressure'

'Govinda Naam Mera' is all set to release on December 16

Vicky Kaushal, who has always played dramatic or thriller roles in his previous films, has essayed a comic role in Govinda Naam Mera for the very first time; he finally talks about the difficulties he faced while performing the character.

During an interview with Film Companion, Kaushal revealed if I was hard or easy for him to a play a comic role on-screen for the first time, he said: “I did (find it hard to do a comedy film). Yes. Because it was for the first time for me. I felt like I was working on my first film.”

He further went on to say: “Also, I sense that I was the most nervous with it. You see… when there is a big dramatic scene where you have to cry and all….you are not as nervous as compared to when there is a big funny scene. The pressure is more on a funny scene.”

“You have to land on the joke. There is a pressure in a sense that you’ll either miss it completely or you’ll land on it.”

The Raazi actor recalled the time he was shooting on the sets of Govinda Naam Mera and added: “Also, what happens on the set is that you do a scene multiple times. And, nobody is reacting on set. So, you keep feeling that you are not funny. Nobody was laughing (on the set). So, it was very difficult for me to gauge whether it (the joke) is landing well.”

Basically, Vicky revealed that essaying a comic role was new for him but at the same time it was also nerve-wracking.

As per PinkVilla, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.