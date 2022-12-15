Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez citing defamatory imputations

Nora Fatehi, after filing a defamation suit against actress Jacqueline Fernandez, shared a cryptic post her social media handle.

Taking it to her Instagram story, the dancer shared a note that read: “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, my intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same. She also added a smile emoticon on the post.

Previously, Nora sued Jacqueline on the basis of defamatory imputations.

The Dilbar dancer’s plea read: “Jacqueline Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi made her appearance in the show Moving in the Malaika. Moreover, she was also a celebrity judge on Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero’s song Jehda Nasha, reports IndiaToday.