 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez citing defamatory imputations
Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez citing defamatory imputations

Nora Fatehi, after filing a defamation suit against actress Jacqueline Fernandez, shared a cryptic post her social media handle.

Taking it to her Instagram story, the dancer shared a note that read: “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people, my intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same. She also added a smile emoticon on the post.

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Previously, Nora sued Jacqueline on the basis of defamatory imputations.

The Dilbar dancer’s plea read: “Jacqueline Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi made her appearance in the show Moving in the Malaika. Moreover, she was also a celebrity judge on Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film An Action Hero’s song Jehda Nasha, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film

Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film
'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore

'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore
Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video

Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video
Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside

Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside
Rohit Shetty says film 'Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal'

Rohit Shetty says film 'Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal'
'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick reacts to film's Golden Globe nominations

'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick reacts to film's Golden Globe nominations
Vicky Kaushal talks about essaying a comic role, says 'there is a pressure'

Vicky Kaushal talks about essaying a comic role, says 'there is a pressure'
Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set to set screen on fire

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set to set screen on fire

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' title reveal

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' title reveal
Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta reveals the cons of being Viv Richards and Neena Gupta's daughter

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta reveals the cons of being Viv Richards and Neena Gupta's daughter

Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet

Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet
Kaifi Khalil leaves Ahsan Khan awestruck with his voice

Kaifi Khalil leaves Ahsan Khan awestruck with his voice