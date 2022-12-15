 
'Artificial womb facility' let parents decide child’s traits

The first artificial womb facility in the world is being created by a biotechnologist in Germany, but for now, in his imagination.— YouTube
The first artificial (and currently fictional) womb facility in the world is being created by a biotechnologist in Germany, and it will let parents select the traits of their child like food from a menu. According to reports, EctoLife, which can produce 30,000 children annually, is the result of more than 50 years of innovative scientific study.

EctoLife is a fictional concept by Yemeni YouTuber Hashem Al-Ghaili, a science communicator and molecular biotechnologist who says the facilities will enable infertile couples to become the real biological parents of their own children by helping them conceive a child.

You may genetically modify the embryo before placing it in the artificial womb if you purchased an "Elite Package." You can choose your child's strength, height, IQ, and eye and hair colour in addition to avoiding inherited genetic illnesses.

Video screengrab shows a fictional lab with several artificial wombs.— YouTube
Producer Al-Ghaili's imagination of the future has impressed many over the internet. However, many have mistaken his creative short-film-like video for a real-life advertisement.

“Introducing EctoLife, the world’s first artificial womb facility, which is powered entirely by renewable energy,” the futuristic YouTube video by the producer said.

“According to the World Health Organization, around 300,000 women die from pregnancy complications. EctoLife artificial womb is designed to alleviate human suffering and reduce the chances of C-sections. With EctoLife, premature births and C-sections will be a thing of the past.”

According to Al-Ghaili, this lab from the future also provides a solution for women whose uteri were surgically removed owing to difficulties from cancer or other diseases. It also is good news for countries like Japan, Bulgaria, South Korea, and many others that are experiencing a significant population drop. 

Video screengrab shows parents designing their future child being developed in an artificial womb.— YouTube
He thinks that since the technology is currently in place, the only thing stopping the idea from becoming reality are ethical considerations.

Each and every one of the features listed in the concept is entirely based on science and has already been accomplished by engineers and scientists. Building a prototype by integrating all the capabilities into a single gadget is the only thing left to do, he claims. 

In terms of timing, moral standards actually matter. Currently, human embryo research is only permitted for up to 14 days. Due to ethical considerations, embryos must be destroyed after 14 days. If these moral restraints are lifted, Al-Ghaili estimates that it will take 10 to 15 years before EctoLife is generally adopted worldwide. 

The building has 75 extremely well-equipped labs that can each hold up to 400 growth pods or artificial wombs. Each pod is built to precisely imitate the conditions that exist inside the mother's uterus. Up to 30,000 lab-grown infants can be incubated in one building each year.

The pods have a screen that shows real-time information about the infant's development. A phone app can be used to view the data as well.

The baby can grow up in an infection-free environment. The materials used to make the pods keep bacteria from adhering to their surfaces. Each development pod is equipped with sensors that can track the baby's vital statistics, including heart rate, temperature, blood pressure, breathing rate, and oxygen saturation. The artificial intelligence-based technology also keeps track of your baby's physical characteristics and alerts you to any potential genetic anomalies.

EctoLife growth pods include inside speakers that play a variety of phrases and music to the baby because it is believed that newborns can understand language and absorb words while still in the womb. A baby can choose the music they listen to on an app, and you can sing to them directly to help them get used to your voice before delivery.

Before placing the embryo into the artificial womb, you can genetically modify it with the Elite Package.

The Elite Package, according to the website, "gives you the chance to genetically edit the embryo before implanting it into the artificial womb, if you want your baby to stand out and have a brighter future." 

With the help of the CRISPR-Cas 9 gene editing technology, you can modify any trait of your child by modifying one of more than 300 genes.

The Elite Package enables you to alter the eye colour, hair colour, skin tone, physical strength, height, and degree of intelligence of your baby by genetically engineering a set of genes. Additionally, it enables you to treat any genetic disorders that run in your family so that your child and their offspring can enjoy healthy, comfortable lives free of inherited disorders.

“EctoLife provides you a safe, pain-free alternative that helps you deliver your baby without stress. The delivery process is smooth, convenient, and can be done with just a push of a button,” the fictional company believes. 

“After discharging the amniotic fluid from the artificial womb, you will be able to easily remove your baby from the growth pod. Everything is perfectly designed so you and your partner can enjoy the delivery process.”

