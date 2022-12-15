Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah arrested

Deceased MNA Aamir Liaquat and his third wife Dania Shah. — Twitter/File

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Lodhran arrests Dania Shah.

She was arrested during raid, officials say.

She allegedly uploaded controversial video.

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested well-known televangelist Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah, FIA officials confirmed Thursday.

The officials, according to Geo News, said that FIA Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Lodhran arrested Dania during a raid. The third wife of Liaquat has been apprehended for allegedly uploading a controversial video on social media.



The action was taken on the complaint of the TV anchorperson's daughter, the officials confirmed.

Dania's mother Salma Bibi said the police and other officials "barged" into their house and arrested her daughter. "I have come to the police station, but they are not telling me anything and Dania isn't present here as well."

Liaquat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident and member of the National Assembly (MNA), passed away in Karachi on June 9. His death under mysterious circumstances came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the famous TV host for his botched third marriage.

The body was received by the late anchor's son and the last rites were conducted by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, Karachi.

Later on, a controversy took place over his exhumation to ascertain the cause of death, however, the procedure was not performed after a court ruled against it.