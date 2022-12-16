 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'RRR' wins four nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

RRR has also been nominated in two different categories in the Golden Globes Awards
'RRR' has also been nominated in two different categories in the Golden Globes Awards 

After receiving two nominations at the Golden Globes Awards, film RRR has now been nominated in four different categories at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

It has been a great week for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. The makers shared this amazing news through their twitter handle, wrote: “The nomination spree continues! #RRR bags 4 nominations at the #HCAFilmAwards! @HCAcritics. Thank you so much jury for recognizing #RRRMovie.”

The film has been nominated in the category of Best Picture, Best Action Film and Best International Film. Meanwhile, Rajamouli has bagged a nomination in the in Best Director category at the HCA.

Prior to this, RRR received the nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Film in Non-English Language category at the Golden Globes Awards 2023.

After all these developments, RRR’s chance to win an Oscar nomination looks more and more promising.

As per IndiaToday, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is based on the story of two Telugu freedom fighters namely; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.

More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'

Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'
Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life

Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life
Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music
Kiara Advani wanted to be a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kiara Advani wanted to be a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers

Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers
Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 27 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 27 days

'100 Din Chor Kay': Reviving era of farce comedy

'100 Din Chor Kay': Reviving era of farce comedy
Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez
Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film

Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film
'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore

'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore