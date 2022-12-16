'RRR' wins four nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

'RRR' has also been nominated in two different categories in the Golden Globes Awards

After receiving two nominations at the Golden Globes Awards, film RRR has now been nominated in four different categories at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

It has been a great week for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. The makers shared this amazing news through their twitter handle, wrote: “The nomination spree continues! #RRR bags 4 nominations at the #HCAFilmAwards! @HCAcritics. Thank you so much jury for recognizing #RRRMovie.”

The film has been nominated in the category of Best Picture, Best Action Film and Best International Film. Meanwhile, Rajamouli has bagged a nomination in the in Best Director category at the HCA.

Prior to this, RRR received the nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Film in Non-English Language category at the Golden Globes Awards 2023.

After all these developments, RRR’s chance to win an Oscar nomination looks more and more promising.

As per IndiaToday, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is based on the story of two Telugu freedom fighters namely; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.