'Avatar: The Way of Water' NOT to release in popular theatres in Chennai

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is directed by James Cameron

Many Indians, who were looking forward to the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, has been disappointed as one of the cities of India; Chennai has not released the film in many of its popular theatres.

The theatre owners, revealing the actual reason of, revealed the sad news. They said that they could not come to favourable terms with Disney Studios; the distributers of the film. That is why Avatar: The Way of Water will not be releasing in some theatres.

The popular theatres in Chennai that are not able to screen the film are: AGS Cinemas, Vetri Theatres, GK Cinemas and many more.

James Cameron’s directorial film Avatar: The Way of Water is a sci-fi genre film. The story revolves around the Sully family consisting of Jake Neytiri and their seven children. The film depicts how the Sully family retaliate the attack carried out on them by Steven Lang’s Quaritch and his tribe.

The sequel mainly focuses on interpersonal relationships and is all about protecting families.

The much-awaited Avatar sequel features Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaana, Sigourney Weaver and many others, reports IndiaToday.