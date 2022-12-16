 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Boycott Pathaan trends on Twitter
'Boycott Pathaan' trends on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently shared his stance on social media and talked about positivity at the Kolkata International Film Festival amid boycott Pathaan trend, has motivated people to start supportive trends on Twitter with hashtags ‘Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan’ and ‘Pathaan First Day First Show.’

Since the release of Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rung, the film is being trolled on social media. The actor did not comment anything about the boycott trends but in the speech he probably hinted towards the trolls as he stated: “Hamare jaise positive log zinda hai.

Soon after the new hashtags started trending on the internet like; ‘Pathaan First Day First Show’ and ‘Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan’, reports IndiaToday.

In Madhya Pradesh Indore, the government has asked the makers to remove certain scenes from the song Besharam Rung, otherwise the authorities will consider on releasing the film in the city.

Pathaan which is slated to release on January 25, 2023 is directed by Siddharth Aanad and also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone apart from Shah Rukh Khan. 

