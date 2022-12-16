‘Barbie’ trailer runs in theatres before ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ screenings

 
entertainment
Avatar: The Way of Water has been released in theatres today on Dec. 16 and cinemagoers have been treated with the first look teaser of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action Barbie movie has been attached to the Avatar sequel prints and fans can only watch the teaser in the theatres.

The Greta Gerwig's upcoming masterpiece, Barbie, stars Robbie playing the popular doll and Ryan Gosling as her other half, Ken.

The Barbie trailer opens with Robbie standing on the beach and towering over the beachgoers - wearing the iconic black and white swimsuit that was worn by the first-ever Barbie doll.

The teaser features quick glimpses of the Barbie world, including sneak peeks at Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu having a dance-off with Barbie.

The teaser’s leaked video have gone viral on the internet and left fans in disappointment.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Pictures have confirmed on Twitter that Barbie’s teaser trailer will be released online on Friday.

Barbie will be hitting theaters on July 21, 2023. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Michael Cera.

