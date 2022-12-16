Assemblies' early dissolution may lead to govt victimisation, Moonis tells Imran

Ch Moonis Elahi and Ch Hussain Elahi meet Chairman PTI Imran Khan at his Lahore residence on Thursday. -PTI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leadership if the assemblies are dissolved earlier than the original schedule, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi told PTI chief Imran Khan, Geo News reported citing sources.

The development came on Thursday during a meeting of a PML-Q delegation, headed by former federal minister Moonis, with Khan in Lahore as political activity heats up in the country ahead of the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.



Sources privy to the matter said that PML-Q had demanded seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

'Only rule of law can steer country out of crisis'

Earlier today, Khan said that only the rule of law can take the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing the “Rule of Law Conference” via video link, Khan said no country can be prosperous until rule of law prevails.

Berating the coalition government, the PTI leader said that the supremacy of law was ruined during the past eight months.

Taking a jibe at the rulers, the former prime minister said: “People have a misconception that you will become an economic tiger.”