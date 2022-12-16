 
pakistan
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Assemblies' early dissolution may lead to govt victimisation, Moonis tells Imran

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Ch Moonis Elahi and Ch Hussain Elahi meet Chairman PTI Imran Khan at his Lahore residence on Thursday. -PTI
Ch Moonis Elahi and Ch Hussain Elahi meet Chairman PTI Imran Khan at his Lahore residence on Thursday. -PTI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leadership if the assemblies are dissolved earlier than the original schedule, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi told PTI chief Imran Khan, Geo News reported citing sources.

The development came on Thursday during a meeting of a PML-Q delegation, headed by former federal minister Moonis, with Khan in Lahore as political activity heats up in the country ahead of the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

Sources privy to the matter said that PML-Q had demanded seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

'Only rule of law can steer country out of crisis'

Earlier today, Khan said that only the rule of law can take the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing the “Rule of Law Conference” via video link, Khan said no country can be prosperous until rule of law prevails.

Berating the coalition government, the PTI leader said that the supremacy of law was ruined during the past eight months. 

Taking a jibe at the rulers, the former prime minister said: “People have a misconception that you will become an economic tiger.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan:

Another audio leak of Bushra Bibi over Toshakhana gifts comes to fore

Another audio leak of Bushra Bibi over Toshakhana gifts comes to fore
PM instructs cabinet to adopt aggressive approach against PTI

PM instructs cabinet to adopt aggressive approach against PTI
Reko Diq bill amended to address concerns of Balochistan allies

Reko Diq bill amended to address concerns of Balochistan allies
Pakistan remembers haunting memories of APS attack

Pakistan remembers haunting memories of APS attack
Imran Khan got an 'NRO' from Gen (retd) Bajwa: Malik Ahmed

Imran Khan got an 'NRO' from Gen (retd) Bajwa: Malik Ahmed

Pakistan summons Afghan envoy to condemn cross-border shelling

Pakistan summons Afghan envoy to condemn cross-border shelling
No plans to enter politics, says ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid

No plans to enter politics, says ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid
PML-Q wants seat adjustment with PTI before assembly dissolution

PML-Q wants seat adjustment with PTI before assembly dissolution
Senator urges Pakistan to review policy towards Afghanistan

Senator urges Pakistan to review policy towards Afghanistan
Govt mulls energy conservation plan, early market closure on the cards

Govt mulls energy conservation plan, early market closure on the cards
Sindh govt directed to make arrangements for Jan 15 LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt directed to make arrangements for Jan 15 LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad
Gujarat's butcher has become India's PM, says FM Bilawal at UN presser

Gujarat's butcher has become India's PM, says FM Bilawal at UN presser