Friday Dec 16 2022
Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Vidya Balan talked about pay disparity in Bollywood in a recent interview and said that she does not have any idea about pay parity as she is happy with what she is getting paid, as reported by PinkVilla.

Vidya said that she does not have many ideas about pay parity in Bollywood as she hardly works with 'big heroes.' Moreover, she is satisfied with what she gets paid for the amount of work she does.

Vidya said, "I don't know about pay parity because I am not doing films alongside the 'big heroes.' I think that's where it comes into play. But if you had to see the overall percentage of what I get paid."

She further added, "Within the budget of a film to what a hero gets paid, I think the percentage is the same. Now their films cost 10 times more than what my films do, so obviously I am getting paid ten times less. But, within my construct I am happy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Suresh Triveni's Jalsa.

