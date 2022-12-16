 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Pandays plus one
Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'

Chunky Panday talked about watching the FIFA World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia with his daughter Ananya Panday in the stadium in Qatar and shared that travelled to watch the WorldCup as Ananya's plus one, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Chunky shared that he has watched the cricket all his life and this was the first time he watched a football match, that too in a stadium. Chunky revealed that the support for Argentina's Lionel Messi was infectious.

Chunky said, "This was the first football match that I ever saw. I have never been to the World Cup before, forget that I have not even seen a big football match in a stadium. I’ve been watching cricket all my life but this was something electric."

He further added, "Imagine, I have travelled to Qatar as her plus one. She was invited, and I said I am coming with you."

However, Chunky will not be able to watch the world cup final due to his work commitments.

More From Showbiz:

Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid

Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid
Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres
Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi

Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi
Firoz Nadaidwala on 'Hera Pheri 3': 'It is yet to be scripted'

Firoz Nadaidwala on 'Hera Pheri 3': 'It is yet to be scripted'
Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'
FIFA World Cup 2022: Mouni Roy shares her experience of watching quarter-final

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mouni Roy shares her experience of watching quarter-final
Shah Rukh Khan talks about adverse effects of social media amid 'Ban Pathaan' trend

Shah Rukh Khan talks about adverse effects of social media amid 'Ban Pathaan' trend
Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur
Vivek Oebroi says 'Industry can be pretty cruel'

Vivek Oebroi says 'Industry can be pretty cruel'
Sonu Sood's hilarious video with TikTok star Khaby Lame goes viral

Sonu Sood's hilarious video with TikTok star Khaby Lame goes viral