Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'

Chunky Panday talked about watching the FIFA World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia with his daughter Ananya Panday in the stadium in Qatar and shared that travelled to watch the WorldCup as Ananya's plus one, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Chunky shared that he has watched the cricket all his life and this was the first time he watched a football match, that too in a stadium. Chunky revealed that the support for Argentina's Lionel Messi was infectious.

Chunky said, "This was the first football match that I ever saw. I have never been to the World Cup before, forget that I have not even seen a big football match in a stadium. I’ve been watching cricket all my life but this was something electric."

He further added, "Imagine, I have travelled to Qatar as her plus one. She was invited, and I said I am coming with you."

However, Chunky will not be able to watch the world cup final due to his work commitments.