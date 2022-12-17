 
sports
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
AFP

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan win toss and bat against England in final Test

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tossing the coin for the final Test against England at the National Stadium, Karachi on December 17, 2022. — Espncricinfo
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tossing the coin for the final Test against England at the National Stadium, Karachi on December 17, 2022. — Espncricinfo

  • England's Rehan Ahmed makes historic debut in Karachi Test.
  • Pakistan make four changes to playing XI.
  • "We will try to get a score and put pressure on them," says Babar.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss Saturday and chose to bat against England on the opening day of the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England, on their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2005, lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.

The tourists made two changes from the last Test, bringing in wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, becomes the youngest player to debut for England, beating Brian Close's record of 18 years and 149 days set in 1949.

"Very exciting times for himself, his family and for English cricket as well," Ben Stokes said about the new player. 

Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced the Karachi Test would be his last, is one of four changes in the home side.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imam-ul-Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were left out. Wasim, 21, is playing his first Test.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "We will try to get a score and put pressure on them." 

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

England will conclude their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005. 

More From Sports:

Magical Messi saves his best for last in Qatar

Magical Messi saves his best for last in Qatar
Pak vs Eng: Imam-ul-Haq to not play final Karachi Test

Pak vs Eng: Imam-ul-Haq to not play final Karachi Test

'This is the right time': Emotional Azhar Ali bids adieu to Test cricket

'This is the right time': Emotional Azhar Ali bids adieu to Test cricket
England eyeing historic clean sweep in Pakistan: Ben Stokes

England eyeing historic clean sweep in Pakistan: Ben Stokes
PSL Draft 2023 — complete list of the teams

PSL Draft 2023 — complete list of the teams
Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over

Williamson steps down as NZ test captain, Southee takes over
New Zealand recall leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for Test series against Pakistan

New Zealand recall leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for Test series against Pakistan
Kick-off Pakistan

Kick-off Pakistan
Quetta Gladiators co-owner reposes trust in Umar Akmal

Quetta Gladiators co-owner reposes trust in Umar Akmal
France overpower gallant Morocco to reach second consecutive final

France overpower gallant Morocco to reach second consecutive final

All you need to know about PSL 2023 Draft

All you need to know about PSL 2023 Draft
'In talks with a couple of franchises': Ahmad Shahzad reveals ahead of PSL 8 draft

'In talks with a couple of franchises': Ahmad Shahzad reveals ahead of PSL 8 draft