Saturday Dec 17 2022
‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

'Avatar' star Kate Winslet wondered if she'd 'died' breaking Tom Cruise's record

Kate Winslet pushed her limits for the epic sci-fi movie Avatar: The Way of Water as she performed an incredible stunt of holding her breath while filming an underwater scene.

The Titanic star, who broke the record – previously held by Tom Cruise, revealed that she assumed she was ‘dead’ after coming up for air at the seven-minute, 15-second mark.

“I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead, have I died?’ And then going, ‘What was [my time]?'” the Reader actress told Total Film magazine (via Games Radar).

Winslet added, “Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn’t believe it…The next thing I say is, ‘We need to radio set.’ I wanted Jim to know right away.”

Avatar director James Cameron later quipped, “She’s not competitive at all.” The Mare of Easttown actress explained, “Well, I didn’t have to hold my breath for over seven minutes.”

“It’s just that the opportunity to set a record presented itself. I wanted to break my own record, which was already six minutes and 14 seconds. And I was like, ‘Come on!’ So I smashed my own record by a minute,” she added.

Cruise held the record of holding his breath for six-minutes while filming an underwater scene for the 2015 hit Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.

Winslet reunited with Cameron for the latest Avatar installment. The sequel comes 13 years after the original Avatar movie released in 2009.

