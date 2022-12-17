England's Rehan Ahmed aspires to bowl like legends Shane Warne, Mushtaq Ahmed

England’s Test cricketer Rehan Ahmed. — photo by author

KARACHI: England’s youngest-ever Test cricketer Rehan Ahmed said he wants to emulate the great spin duo of Shane Warne and Mushtaq Ahmed.



In an exclusive interview with Geo News after his debut on Saturday, the 18-year-old said that getting the Test cap makes it the best day of his life.

Ahmed was handed the Test cap ahead of the start of the third Test match between Pakistan and England in Karachi today, making him the youngest-ever Test player for England — aged 18 years and 126 days, surpassing Brian Close who made the debut at the age of 18 years and 149 days in 1949.

He is also the only second England player to earn the Test cap before his 19th birthday.

His father Naeem Ahmed, who was born and brought up in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, was standing next to him when Ahmed received the Test cap. He quickly hugged him after getting it, depicting one of the proudest moments on the cricketing field.

“It was the best, best day of my life. My dad being next to me, giving me a hug when I got my cap was great, also today I got my first wicket too,” he said.



“I can't remember my immediate reaction when I was told that I will make my debut in Karachi, I just smiled and just lost in it a bit, didn't believe it until this morning when I went onto the pitch and then it was like I'm actually playing,” he said when asked about his feelings on debut.

He said that there’ve been a lot of great leg spinners in Pakistan and around the world but he doesn’t feel he can be compared with anyone at this stage of his career and comparing him would not do justice to the great players.

“But hopefully, I will get somewhere near the level and hopefully, I'll meet them,” he said.

When asked how his interest developed in the game and who inspired him the most, he said it was his dad and his coach Andrew Jackman who inspired him a lot and worked with him.

“They everything with me back in bowling, fielding,, and just made me love the game,” he said.

“I got in very young when my dad was taking me to study games. But yeah, I loved it. And then when I scored my first 100 then after that I just fell in love properly. It's great,” he said.

“Shane Warne is obviously the greatest leg spinner ever. I love watching Mushtaq Ahmed as well, liked his energy. So, I try and mix the two and hopefully, hopefully, become something like them,” he added.

Ahmed said that he is currently enjoying the present moment and has not thought too much about future goals.

“I haven't thought that far just yet. I just can't get over today yet. So, you haven't thought that far just yet. But hopefully, I have a good career with everyone's prayers,” the youngster concluded.